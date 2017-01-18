HALIFAX: The dates and locations for public consultations on the highway twinning report have been set.

The consultations will present information on how highways can be twinned sooner using tolls. All session are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The dates and locations include Monday, February 13 at the Claymore Inn in Antigonish; on Wednesday, February 22 in River Bourgeois at the Tara Lynne Community Centre; and on Thursday, February 23 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

“Nova Scotians have asked us to have this conversation and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have their voice heard,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Geoff MacLellan. “Government will only explore tolling further if Nova Scotians tell us to.

- Advertisement -

“I encourage anyone interested to review the materials and let us know what they think.”

In addition to the 12, in-person sessions, feedback can be submitted online at: https://novascotia.ca/twinning/ or by mail. All of the materials presented at the sessions, and the complete report, are also available on-line.

The report was done by CBCL Limited, a locally based engineering firm. It ranks the feasibility of twinning the eight sections of highway based on the analysis of the following criteria: safety and the number of collisions; cost versus projected revenue; average traffic per day; travel time and travel cost savings; environmental concerns; and land acquisition.

The Strait area sections included in the study are: Highway 104, Sutherlands River to Antigonish, 37.8 kilometres (km); Highway 104, Taylors Road to Auld’s Cove, 38.4 km; Highway 104, Port Hastings to Port Hawkesbury, 6.75 km; and Highway 104, St. Peter’s to Sydney 80 km.