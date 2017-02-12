HALIFAX: A major winter storm is expected to hit Nova Scotia starting today and continue throughout the day Monday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow, which will result in blizzard-like conditions and reduced visibility.

Higher-than-normal water levels combined with high tide on Monday could produce localized flooding along parts of the Atlantic Coast.

“The storm surge and strong winds can make the shoreline dangerous very quickly,” said Zach Churchill, Minister responsible for Emergency Management Office.

“I urge Nova Scotians to stay away from the coast during this storm.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting substantial snowfall amounts for Nova Scotia as the system stalls over our province into Tuesday.

“Strong winds and heavy snow are a recipe for difficult driving conditions,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Geoff MacLellan.

“Motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible for their safety and to allow plow drivers to safely clear the roads.”

Transportation crews are preparing and will be out in full force to keep roads as clear as possible.

The Emergency Management Office will open its Provincial Co-ordination Centre today, at 7 p.m. to monitor the storm and offer support where necessary.

For information on preparing for storms, including stocking your emergency kit, visit http://novascotia.ca/dma/emo/.

For road conditions, highway cameras, to track plows and more, go to http://novascotia.ca/tran/winter.

Nova Scotians on Twitter can also follow @NS_TIR for road condition updates throughout the storm.