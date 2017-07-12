BREAKING: RCMP asks for public assistance to find missing man

ANTIGONISH: Police are turning to the public to help the search for a kayaker missing since Sunday.

Jason William MacGrath, 32, left the Cape George area around noon on July 9. His kayak was located at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.

Antigonish and Inverness RCMP have been involved in the search with the assistance of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Pictou and Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services and the Department of Natural Resources helicopter. An extensive ground search has been underway since 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the Judique Interval area.

MacGrath is described as a white male, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason MacGrath is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can send tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.

The investigation is ongoing.