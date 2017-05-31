ANTIGONISH: A 57-year-old man from Alberta was charged, fined, had his licence suspended, and vehicle seized after he was clocked driving 54 kilometres an hour (km/h) over the posted speed limit.

At 11:45 a.m. today, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a pickup truck travelling west on Highway 104. The truck was driving at a very high rate of speed and was passing other vehicles. The vehicle was clocked at 154 km/h in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver was charged for stunting under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act. His licence is suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP reminds the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on roads in the province. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. Those who see someone driving unsafely on Nova Scotian roads, can report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.