SKYE GLEN: At 11:22 p.m. Friday night, a 911 call was received reporting that a 34-year-old male had been shot in the leg at a residence on Highway 252.

Shortly after, a 27-year-old male was arrested by RCMP near where the shooting took place. On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old male was also arrested as he was walking out of a wooded area within two kilometers of the scene.

One male is facing an aggravated assault charge and the other is facing firearms and drug offences. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and he has been released from hospital. All parties involved are known to each other. There is no risk to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.