BREAKING: RCMP postpone search for missing man

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP has suspended its search for a missing man.

“The search will continue when conditions improve,” stated an RCMP press release issued on Tuesday morning.

Antigonish District RCMP began searching for 23-year-old Craig Joseph Perry after receiving a call of an abandoned vehicle on the East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach at around 9:30 a.m. on February 18.

Police conducted a search of the area for Perry, an Afton resident, who was last seen leaving a home in Linwood at approximately 1 a.m. on February 18.

Police continued searching over the long weekend. The search was assisted by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Police Dog Service, Strait Area and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue teams, and a helicopter from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources.

On the evening of February 20, searchers met with Perry’s family and briefed them on the results of the search. The RCMP extended sympathies to the family and thanked the many volunteers who assisted with the search.

Antigonish District RCMP is asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Perry to contact them at 902 863-6500, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or secure on-line tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Police described Perry as 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing on it, white shoes or boots, and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.