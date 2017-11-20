BREAKING: Search on for Monastery man

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating Jacob Spin, 24, of Monastery.

Spin was last seen prior to 10 p.m. last evening when he left his home on the Old Mulgrave Road in Monastery. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and wears black eye glasses. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of the original Nintendo controller on the front, blue jeans and unknown footwear.

RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services have been assisting with the investigation.

Antigonish District RCMP are concerned for Spin’s well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.