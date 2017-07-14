JUDIQUE INTERVALE: Antigonish RCMP confirmed that the search for 32-year-old Jason William McGrath was suspended at sunset last evening.

On July 9, Jason McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon, in a kayak. The kayak and a lifejacket were located at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 11 on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval. Jason McGrath is described as a white male, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and beige shorts.

An extensive search was conducted, and RCMP has been assisted by several Ground Search and Rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resource. Searchers have covered 89 square kilometres, including all of Henry Island, a small island near Judique Intervale. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be assisting with the search and will be on-site tomorrow.

The RCMP has met with the family of Jason McGrath and briefed them on the results of the search. The RCMP would like to extend our sympathies to McGrath’s family during what must be an extremely difficult time for them. Antigonish District RCMP would also like to thank them many volunteers who have assisted with the search.

On Thursday, McGrath’s brother, made the following post on Facebook.

“As of now, the search has been called off,” the post read. “The decision was made by search and rescue based on past statistics and probabilities of someone in this situation. In the coming days they will be sending a dive team and an RCMP boat equipped with sonar to continue the search.”