BREAKING: Three people arrested after shooting in Skye Glen

SKYE GLEN: Police arrested three people in connection with a recent shooting.

Inverness RCMP is still investigating an incident involving in Skye Glen on June 2. Police received a call that someone was shot in the leg at a local residence, and two men were arrested following the incident.

During the investigation into the events leading to the incident, police arrested a woman who was later released. Police searched two homes on June 4 as part of the investigation and seized firearms, ammunition, and drugs, including a quantity of marijuana, six kilograms of cocaine, and what the police described as sophisticated drug packaging equipment.

Justin Francis Goswell, 27, who police arrested on June 2, faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

James Edwin “Tyler” Goswell, 33, who police arrested on June 3, faces charges of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm without a licence, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm obtained by the commission of crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Justin Goswell and Tyler Goswell appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 5 and were remanded. They are scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial court on June 13.

Makayla Sutherland, 21, was charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Sutherland was released following her release and will appear in court at a later date.

A release from the Inverness District RCMP states police anticipate further arrests and charges in relation to this incident. Media relations officer Jennifer Clarke said the investigation is ongoing.

“If people have information about drug activity in the community, we would absolutely welcome them to contact us,” Clarke added.