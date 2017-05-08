GOSHEN: A man and a woman were arrested and charged after in connection with a home invasion in Guysborough County last weekend.

At 7:26 a.m. on May 7, Guysborough District RCMP received a 911 call that two people attempted to force their way into a residence on Highway 316. They were unsuccessful, and left in a vehicle.

No one was hurt and the suspects did not gain entry into the home. The suspects and victim were known to one another, and this was not a random act.

The complainant provided a description of the vehicle the suspects were driving. The vehicle was located next to a home in Lower South River. All three individuals involved with the incident were located and arrested.

A 37-year-old woman from Antigonish was released on conditions and is facing a charge of break and enter with intent. She is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 16.

Darren Ellsworth DeCoste, 29, has been charged with break and enter with intent. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear. He was remanded into custody yesterday and is appearing in Antigonish Provincial Court today.

Guysborough District RCMP was assisted by RCMP officers from Antigonish, Eastern Traffic Services, and the Police Dog Service. The investigation is ongoing.