HEATHERTON: A motor vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 104 Heatherton this morning claimed the life of a 52-year-old Antigonish man.

At 7:06 a.m. Antigonish RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision involving a Nissan Altima and Toyota 4-Runner. A preliminary investigation revealed that one vehicle lost control and crossed the centre line hitting an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 30-year-old male driver of the Toyota did not suffer physical injury. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Road conditions at the time of the collision were slippery. Also at this scene, a subsequent collision a short time later involving two separate vehicles occurred without injury.

The Pomquet Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Health Services assisted. Traffic is down to one lane and expected to remain so until 6 p.m. today. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.