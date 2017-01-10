BREAKING: Veterans Affairs to help Desmond family

UPPER BIG TRACADIE: The federal government has agreed to financially assist the Desmond family following last week’s triple murder suicide in Guysborough County, which is also the subject of a provincial investigation.

On January 3, Antigonish RCMP confirmed four people passed away as a result of an incident in Upper Big Tracadie. While police have not confirmed any of the identities, the victims have been reported as 10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond, 52-year-old Brenda Desmond, 31-year-old Shanna Desmond, and 33-year-old Lionel Desmond.

As part of the investigation, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies confirming all four individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds. Further investigation also confirmed Lionel Desmond’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The RCMP is still investigating the incident.

Family members of Lionel Desmond reported he, a military veteran, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

After acknowledging that the Defence Team and Veterans Affairs Canada are, “extremely saddened by the tragic loss of life,” media relations representative Zoltan Csepregi confirmed on Monday, that as a veteran, Cpl. Desmond will be covered under the Funeral and Burial Program.

“After a request from the family, the Last Post Fund – who delivers the program on behalf of the department – has evaluated the file and will be helping financially with the funeral and burial of Cpl Desmond,” Csepregi wrote in an e-mail.

Csepregi explained the department will also assist with the funerals and burials of Aaliyah, Brenda and Shanna Desmond.

“This support will be provided from Canadian Armed Forces non-public funds generated from the proceeds of Canadian Armed Forces canteens, stores, messes and the like for the benefit of current and former military personnel and their families,” he explained.

Lionel Desmond’s family also reported he sought treatment at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital during the holiday but was turned away.

In response, the Department of Health and Wellness and the Nova Scotia Health Authority announced last week they were investigating.

Kristen Lipscombe senior media relations advisor with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, stated “our hearts go out to family and friends, and our thoughts are with the community during this difficult time.”

“Nova Scotia Health Authority takes personal privacy and confidentiality very seriously,” said Lipscombe. “We have an obligation to protect personal health information under provincial legislation and cannot answer questions or release details on specific individuals.”

In an e-mail, Lipscombe stated the authority does “not turn away anyone who requires admission as assessed by a psychiatrist. If there are no local beds, a bed is found elsewhere.”

The e-mail also stated St. Martha’s Regional Hospital “consistently has capacity for inpatient admissions if required. Outpatient intake services triage referrals, so anyone who is in serious need but does not require emergency services, is seen quickly, usually within five working days. People can discuss their concerns with their family physicians who can decide if a referral is appropriate or if they can provide the necessary support, since many people do have supportive relationships with their family [doctors].”

Health and Wellness Minister Leo Glavine called the loss tragic, stating the government’s thoughts are with the family and community. He said the department and the NSHA are gathering information on what happened to gain a better understanding of the situation.

“We have to be careful not to draw any conclusions without having all the information,” said Glavine. “We’re working with the health authority to find out more, but for privacy reasons, we can’t provide personal information on any individual. Once we do have all the information, we will look at what can be learned from this situation and whether there are things we should be doing differently, or ways to improve.”

The community and residents rallied around the family and relatives. Municipality of the District of Guysborough Deputy Warden Sheila Pelly said the entire community is devastated with the loss of four lives.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, noting the deaths affected the communities of Sunnyville, Upper Big Tracadie, and Lincolnville.

Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton extended sympathies to the family, noting Shanna Desmond was a proud nurse.

Strait regional school board chair Francine Boudreau called for a minute in silence to remember the victims during a meeting on January 4. Following the meeting, superintendent Ford Rice said the board’s incident response team was in place at the school “including the school administration, the school principal, guidance, staff, the school psychologist and other staff to provide counseling and support for students, as we would do in any incident like this that would happen to provide that support.”