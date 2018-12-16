Bridge closure at St. Peter’s Canal postponed

ST. PETER’S: Temporary closures that were supposed to take place from December 18-20 at the St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site swing bridge have been postponed due to forecasted weather conditions.

They will be rescheduled for a later date.

Parks Canada scheduled seasonal bridge maintenance to perform necessary internal balancing to the moving mechanisms that allow the bridge to swing open and close. This work will require the bridge to swing open and close a variety of times to ensure the mechanical and control systems are properly aligned and balanced.

This maintenance work at the swing bridge is part of a $3 billion investment to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservations areas across Canada.