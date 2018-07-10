Bruce Guthro comes to Port Hawkesbury with Jodi Guthro

By Corrine MacLean

PORT HAWKESBURY: Sunday, July 15, marks the third concert in the Granville Green line-up. This time, Jodi Guthro will open for Bruce Guthro.

Bruce Guthro is a well-known singer/song-writer, and he is also the lead singer for the Celtic and Scottish band, Runrig. Guthro has played in Port Hawkesbury for 25 years; he’s performed in Papa’s Pub, the Shannon Studio at the Civic Centre, and on the Granville Green stage.

He says he always loves to come back and perform for Port Hawkesbury.

“Her [Port Hawkesbury] people are much like those from my own home town,” Guthro says. “Hard working and down to earth.”

Guthro has won many awards throughout his career, but states he doesn’t let them define him. Guthro says he enjoys playing his music for everyone, and receiving the awards is more of a pat on the back.

“I just play from the heart and hope they like it,” he says. “It’s how people respond to the music that moves me more than anything.”

After the show, Guthro goes to StanFest and dates in Antigonish, before joining Runrig to go to Stirling, Scotland.

For more information on Bruce Guthro, go to www.bruceguthro.com.

Jodi Guthro is a pop/R&B singer/song-writer from a family of musicians. The daughter of Bruce Guthro, she released her debut single “Heights” last January. It ranked sixth on the Canadian top 50 chart on Spotify.

She says she is very proud to have reached that far.

“I have never played in Port Hawkesbury before,” she states in regards to playing to the Granville Green, “which is why I am looking forward to it! I’ve heard nothing but great things about the festival as well as the people behind it.”

After the show, she will be working on her debut EP, an extended-play record in her studio.

For more information on Jodi Guthro and for updates, go to her website www.jodiguthro.com.