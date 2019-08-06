Bursary program aimed at Continuing Care students

HALIFAX: The NSCC Strait Area Campus will be providing a new bursary program for students enrolled in the Continuing Care Assistant program.

On July 29, the provincial government announced the launch of the program which will provide successful applicants a $4,000 bursary to enroll in continuing care programs through Université Sainte-Anne and the Nova Scotia Community College.

Noting the “valuable role” Continuing Care Assistants play, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey said there were two main criteria for distributing the bursary.

“One is campuses that have capacity, seats that weren’t filled, on the other hand, communities that have high vacancies for continuing care employees,” Delorey told The Reporter. “What that means, is locally, the Strait Area Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College has, I believe, 20 bursaries allocated for them to make available for students in this program.”

Delorey said his government is supporting the existing workforce by encouraging more people to enter this field, and offering financial assistance is one way to help.

“Young people who may be interested in this program, sometimes the financial costs of the training is a little bit burdensome, this is to really encourage people that may have financial barriers,” the minister said.

Through the investment, 115 bursaries will be available. NSCC will award 95 bursaries, while another 20 will be awarded through Université Sainte-Anne.

Chris Goyetche, academic chair for the School of Business at the Strait Area Campus said although it is a one-year program, she said it could help fill seats in the program.

Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill said the education of Continuing Care Assistants is worthy of government investment and financial support for students but does not address staffing ratios that were identified by the Expert Panel on Long-Term Care. Burrill said long-term care is still in crisis and until the province addresses understaffing in nursing homes, the ability to provide quality care will be compromised.

Because people are living longer, because of Nova Scotia’s aging population, Burrill said the ratios of staff to residents that was acceptable decades ago, do not meet the needs of today. He suggested updating the staffing levels of facilities across the province.

“We do not have enough staff on the floors of the nursing homes of Nova Scotia to provide the level of care that people have a right to expect and that they need,” Burrill said pointing to the panel’s report. “Anyone who has family members in a nursing home today and is going to visit them, will notice very quickly that the people who live in nursing homes today tend to need a great deal more support than the people who lived in nursing homes, let’s say 20 years ago.”

Nova Scotia representatives for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said they are encouraged by the return of the bursary program. Noting that the provincial and federal governments will provide a total of $460,000, CUPE said the bursary will cover $4,000 for tuition and books. The current cost of the program at the NSCC is $6,700 for tuition, books and other fees.

“We’re optimistic that this bursary will help with the serious recruitment issues and staff shortages we have been experiencing in the long-term care sector,” says Louise Riley, chairperson of the CUPE Nova Scotia’s long term care coordinating committee. “We also hope this measure will lead to an increase in the hours of personal care per resident per day. CUPE has been calling for all publicly funded long term care facilities to reach a minimum 4.1 hours of care per resident per day.”

“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” says CUPE Nova Scotia president Nan McFadgen. “Restoring the bursary program is something our union has been advocating for some time.”

Funding for this initiative comes from the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement.

Applications close September 4 for Université Sainte-Anne and September 13 for the NSCC. More information is available for the NSCC bursary at: https://www.nscc.ca/sites/ccabursary/ and for the Université Sainte-Anne bursary at: https://www.etudescollegiales.ca/auxiliaire-en-soins-continus.