Cabot Highlanders Minor Midget AAAs looking for talent

PORT HAWKESBURY: Phase 1 of Cabot Highlander tryouts for the 2019-2020 season will be held September 3-4 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, with a pair of weekend games September 7-8 against the Cape Breton Jets.

Registration is open to all eligible players from the Strait-Richmond, Cape Breton West, Antigonish and Canso Minor Hockey Associations.

Cabot Highlanders’ head coach Jesse MacLean speaks for the entire coaching staff and management when he says he is excited to get the new season started. He’s anticipating a great turn out of talent for tryouts.

Phase 1 Registration can be done by visiting https://forms.gle/scDV7pQbGkRyuRk9A.

Players can email cabot.highlanders@gmail.com for information.