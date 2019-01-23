Cabot takes James Poirier Memorial

PORT HAWKESBURY: The annual James Poirier Memorial Basketball Tournament took place last weekend at the SAERC gym, and the event once again provided top-notch basketball action in memory of a top-notch guy.

The tournament started on Friday afternoon with an intense game between the SAERC Saints and the Richmond Academy Hurricane. SAERC took the win with a score of 78-45.

SAERC captains John Hartery and Ben MacDonald confirmed how seriously the guys were taking the event.

“The boys are pretty professional — nothing crazy tonight,” the guys agreed. “We’ll probably just keep it easy and get ready for the next one.”

Even though Richmond Academy lost the game, the Richmond players didn’t lose their spirits

“Our team deals fairly well with losses. We keep our spirits up and just have fun playing the game,” said Hurricane captain Dobson Boudreau.

Following up on this game was Cabot taking on Dalbrae. Cabot won 72-51. After that, Dalbrae managed a 68-55 win over the Saints.

Action continued the next day, with Cabot eventually making their way to the championship against Dalbrae. Cabot pulled the trigger in an 86-48 final.