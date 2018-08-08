It is with heavy hearts but treasured memories that we announce the passing of Lloyd Anthony Cameron (Frankville, NS), 78, formerly of Mulgrave, NS, at the St. Martha’s Hospital on Sunday, August 05, 2018 with his beloved wife by his side. Lloyd was as an avid horse lover and was well known around the exhibition grounds. Lloyd had the ability to tell a story like no other and was fond of reminding those he loved that “you don’t know life, I know life”! He was renowned for his love of all things with 4 wheels and was often sighted on the many back roads of Guysborough County with his sidekicks; Lloyd, Brent. Larry and Ricky. He loved his oversized remote control, which he used to flip between his favorite TV programs; National Geographic, Friday Night Fights and the History Channel. Lloyd was born April 05, 1940 to the late William and Gertrude Cameron. Loved ones that cleared the path for Lloyd were his siblings; Hector (Cameron), Alice (Peeples), Harold (Cameron), Geraldine (Peeples) and Gertrude (Carter); his son Neil (Cameron) and grandson D aniel (Cameron). Loved ones that will miss Lloyd dearly include his wife and best friend of 49 years, Leotta (Moore) Cameron, children: Chris McAllister, Alice Cameron, Terry Cameron, Sheila Ouellette, Debbie Green (John), Carol Bouchie (Billy), Lloyd Cameron (Deborah), Jean Schultz (Jeff), and Brent Cameron (Kristin) along with his brother Gordon Cameron Lloyd’s 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren were his heart and joy. They will forever remember their “poppy” and the time spent being spoiled by him. Lloyd wanted it known that he died fighting his cancer diagnosis because of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctor’s orders and enjoying life to its fullest for almost eight decades. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 2-9 p.m. at the Mulgrave and Area Resting Place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam can be made to the Mulgrave and Area Resting Place or the Canadian Cancer Society.