By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - July 2, 2019

Photo by Mary Hankey -- The rink was filled with people enjoying children's games, bouncy houses, hot dogs, refreshments, cake and musical entertainment by Company Road. It was all part of the Canada Day celebrations going on at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Richmond municipal councillor Gilbert Boucher, of District 4, was invited to cut the cake at Canada Day celebrations in St. Peter's. Photo by Drake Lowthers — Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron helps with one of the Canada Day attractions at St. Andrew Junior School. Photo by Jake Boudrot — These young people amused themselves with a game of basketball at LeNoir Landing in Arichat on Canada Day. Photo by Mary Hankey — Volunteers (from the left): Raely, Alexis, and Libey handed out flags and greeted people as they entered the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for the Canada Day celebrations. Although the event had to be moved inside due to the rain, the Civic Centre was filled with enthusiastic children and adults alike. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Members of the Richmond Highlanders dance troupe performed during Canada Day festivities in St. Peter's on Monday. Photo by Drake Lowthers — These friendly critters helped greet young and old to the Canada Day events at St. Andrew Junior School. Photo by Jake Boudrot — This tent was much needed on Canada Day in Arichat to shield from the rain and high winds. Photo by Mary Hankey — The rain didn't dampen the spirits of Aimee Mariner and her mom, Wendy who attended the breakfast at St. Mark's church in Port Hawkesbury. The breakfast on Canada Day was put on by the Point Tupper Heritage Association. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Alexander Fougere celebrated his first Canada Day at the Lions Hall in St. Peter's. Photo by Jake Boudrot There was face painting, snacks and games for children under the tent in Arichat on Canada Day. Photo by Mary Hankey — (From the left): Molly Beaton, Catherine Warner and Samara Pyke Fougere were kept busy handing out balloons and treats for children at the Family Day event in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Jake Boudrot — Once again this year, the Duck Pond was a popular stop for the younger crowd on Canada Day at LeNoir Landing in Arichat. Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Avery MacDonald visited the face painting table at the Lions Hall in St. Peter's on Canada Day. Photo by Mary Hankey — Rayan Kbayer patiently waited while his mom applied a temporary maple leaf tattoo at the Canada Day celebrations in Port Hawkesbury.