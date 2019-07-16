Canada’s Ballet Jörgen comes to Mabou for a special performance

MABOU: For the first time ever, Anne of Green Gables has been created as a full-length ballet by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen with musical arrangements from Anne of Green Gables – The Musical.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen and Strathspey Performing Arts Centre proudly present the Nova Scotian performance of a brand-new classic in the making: Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™. This special performance takes place in Mabou on April 14, 2020 for one night only.

Featuring the evocative score from the iconic Charlottetown production, this spirited ballet tells the enduring tale of the freckle-faced, red-haired orphan who transforms her new PEI home with her contagious charm, intelligence, and imagination. With dazzling choreography, accurate period sets, and lively, graceful storytelling, this enchanting new production is a delight for young and old alike.

“Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is grateful to our presenting partners across Canada and the United States for their enthusiastic support of Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™. This will be the largest tour in the company’s history and will ensure Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved story continues to inspire new and old audiences alike,” said Bengt Jörgen, Artistic Director and CEO of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen.

The ballet in Mabou on April 14 is the only performance announced for Nova Scotia following the ballet’s world premiere set for September 28 and 29, 2019 in Halifax.

Tickets for this exclusive event go on sale on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.strathspeyplace.com, by phone at 902-945-5300, or in person at our Strathspey box office in Mabou (Monday – Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.).