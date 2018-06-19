CANSO: On Saturday, May 26 members of the Canso Lions Club met with special guests and area clergy to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Canso Lions Club.

King Lion Janet Delorey welcomed everyone to the event. Lion Carl Bond let the group in the singing of “O Canada” Lion Judy White did the toast to the Queen, Lion Alvin Winmill led the Lions in the Lions Toast, then Lion Barry Lumsden gave the Lion’s invitation, followed by MC Lion Ray White who read a special Lions’ 50th Anniversary invocation. White reviewed the many projects of the Canso Lions Club during the past 50 years and the strong community support.

The head table included District Governor Rhonda Trickett, Past District Governor Peter Reid, King Lion Janet Delorey, 50th anniversary co-chairs Lions Dave and Roberta Parker, Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner Cape Breton Canso, Lloyd Hines Minister of Transportation Infrastructure Renewal, plus Councillor Finley Armsworthy, with Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Lions from the District of Saint Mary’s and Cow Bay, plus area clergy also joined in the anniversary celebrations.

Trickett was introduced by Lumsden. She congratulated the charter members who had the vision to form the Canso Lions Club in 1968 and for the history of service to the community and support for Lions projects local, national and international. Cuzner spoke of the changes and challenges facing Canso and area and the continuing importance of the Canso Lions Club to the area. The construction of the Seamen’s Memorial and the hosting of the Annual Provincial Seamen’s Service was one of many examples of the work of the Lions Club.

Hines thanked the Lions for their support of the GOALS workshop and the for the many groups and individuals who have been assisted by the Canso Lions Club

Armsworthy brought greetings from the municipality, calling the Canso Lions “unsung heroes” for their work in the community. Special presentations were made to Lumsden for 50 years of service to the Canso Lions Club by Trickett, Delorey and Dave Parker.

Trickett presented the Canso Lions Club a special plaque from Lion’s International and a 50th Anniversary Banner patch. Dave Parker thanked the numerous business who contributed to the various prize draws held during the charter night.

A special display of five scrapbooks and photo albums prepared by Lion Roberta Parker highlighted 50 years of service. The Canso Lions viewed a DVD produced by White and Hedley showing past activities of the Lions Club, the DVD will be broadcast on Cable 6.

On Sunday, May 27 several members of the public joined the Canso Lions in a Walk for Dog Guides. The Canso Lions will hold regular meetings during the month of June. The Lions will cater for the Canso Academy graduation supper. The Lions will provide a scholarship grant and bursary during the Canso Academy graduation.

The Canso Lions would like to thank the public for their continued support.