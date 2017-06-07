Cape Breton Partnership hires new COO

SYDNEY: The Cape Breton Partnership announced last week that Carla Arsenault is the successful candidate in a recent competition for the organization’s new position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The COO will oversee all of the partnership’s varied operations and projects across the island, while based at the new Sydney office at 285 Alexandra Street.

The COO’s primary objective is to ensure that the partnership’s activities align with the organization’s strategic direction as stipulated by the president and CEO, board of directors, and investors. Additionally, the COO will implement business plans, manage core activities for the organization, as well as those of the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network (CBREN).

“This is a pivotal position in an organization that is extending its reach on the island, while broadening and diversifying its work on several important fronts,” said Keith MacDonald, president and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership.

“Carla is a demonstratively talented and capable professional with valuable experience gained in the public and private sector. She has a strong background in management and operations that will contribute noticeably to ongoing and new efforts being put forward by the partnership to shape a more vibrant and enterprising economic climate for Cape Breton and Mulgrave. Carla will enhance the work of the partnership team in crafting, resourcing, and managing new projects to support our investors and strengthen our region’s capacity for growth.”

Growing up in Evanston and now raising her family in CBRM, Arsenault brings a comprehensive and holistic approach to implementing effective economic development strategies for Cape Breton and Mulgrave. She earned a Bachelor of Public Relations with a Certificate in Marketing, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration, specializing in Management Consulting. She has spent the last 15 years in the global corporate sector with Hewlett Packard developing solutions to operational barriers and challenges.

“The partnership is a unique Cape Breton-wide organization with a dynamic team that has built collaborative progressive networks in strategic areas to advance economic prosperity. Priority projects for the partnership include delivery of Cape Breton’s economic growth strategy, the Prosperity Framework, and management of CBREN activities,” said Arsenault.

“I look forward to working with the partnership board, staff, and investors in advancing the goals of the organization to make Cape Breton a stronger and more efficient place to do business.”

The Cape Breton Partnership was formed in 2004 with an aim of instilling ownership, confidence, and pride to enhance the prosperity in Cape Breton. The partnership is dedicated to developing a united approach to addressing economic issues and growth opportunities within the region, while also encouraging the retention and expansion of existing companies by identifying barriers and ways to remove them.