PORT HOOD: The major midgets came away from a weekend road trip with a win and a loss.

On Saturday, the Cape Breton West Islanders fell 6-2 to the Steele Subaru Major Midgets. Lewis Taylor and Matthew Ellis found the net for the Islanders in a game head coach Nick MacNeil said was one of the worst games his team played, top to bottom, this season.

“We just weren’t ready to play,” said McNeil. “We definitely didn’t have a good game at all.”

On Sunday, the Islanders prevailed over the Cole Harbour Pro Hockey Life Wolfpack 2-1 in a shootout. Taylor’s goal early in the first period gave the lead to the Islanders for most of the game before the Wolfpack tied it late and forced a shootout, which the Islanders eventually won.

“The team played awesome, 60 minutes, we deserved to win that game,” said the coach. “It was a good bounce-back win.”

The win and the loss keep the Islanders in second place in the league so far with seven wins, three regulation losses, and one overtime loss.

“We’re a young team this year,” he said. “It’s coming together good. All I have been asking since day one is hard work. [On Sunday], everybody played great. It was a great team win. If they put the effort in through the week and in the games, if we lose games based on skill, lucky bounces, unlucky bounces and stuff like that, I told them I’m going to be happy with it.”

The team has a pair of home games this weekend against Halifax, after playing only three games in their own barn so far this season.

“We’re very happy with the start of the season,” he added.