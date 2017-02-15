PORT HAWKESBURY: The Capers U18 squad battled to the championship final of the Volleyball Nova Scotia Super Series held last weekend at the SAERC gym, and the local girls came just shy of dropping Dartmouth for top spot.

“We were really pleased with our growth and development this weekend with our kids,” said Coach David MacIsaac. “I felt like our service reception, our defence, our blocking and our attack improved and, as coaches, that’s what you want to see from your team and your kids.

“From that perspective, it was a really successful weekend. Would it have been nice to win it? Sure, but it was a great weekend for development.”

The Capers – made up of girls from Port Hawkesbury, Cheticamp, Richmond County, and Sydney – took on Dartmouth in the championship. They lost the first game 25-23, after a back-and-forth battle to the final points.

“We had opportunities at every moment where we could have tied the game and possibly gone ahead,” MacIsaac said. “We didn’t seize on that opportunity, and what I tried to explain to the kids is that we didn’t lose that match in the third game. We lost it in the first game.”

The Capers came back and won the second game 25-22, but a flat start in the third game led to Dartmouth pulling the trigger for the win.

The rest of the tournament saw the Capers go undefeated, with an awesome semi-final match against the Sydney Patriots. MacIsaac said that was his team’s best match of the tournament.

Had the Capers won the tournament, they would have earned a Tier I ranking for provincials. The squad will have another kick at the can at future Super Series events.