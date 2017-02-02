HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Government released its Capital Plan for 2017/2018 last week.

Major construction projects approved in the plan include multi-year projects such as the Paq’tnkek Interchange and the Canso Causeway swing bridge rehabilitation.

Regular construction and improvement projects include the left turn lane at Dagger Woods in Antigonish County, and 6.2 kilometres (km) of road work from 1.8 km west of Corbett’s Cove Road westerly to the Canal Bridge in St. Peter’s, which is a multi-year project.

Asphalt projects include seven kilometres from Lower River Road, Exit 44, easterly including the left turn lane in Richmond County; 5.5 km of work from 0.5 km east of Trunk 16 (Monastery) to Cape Jack Road; and 4.2 km of work from 1.4 km east of Route 276 east to the Antigonish/Guysborough County Line.

Antigonish MLA and Finance and Treasury Board Minister Randy Delorey said highway work accounts for about one-third of the plan, noting school upgrades are another big part.

“There is an allocation of funds for establishing skilled trade sectors in a number of additional schools across the province although the specific schools haven’t been identified,” said Delorey. “We’ve identified the money to ensure we can create a few more of those across the province. In Antigonish specifically, St. Martha’s Hospital has some capital work being done on the conversion of their heating system to natural gas, which is a great capital investment to help with operating expenses, as well as being a greener source of energy.”

This year’s Capital Plan includes two components; a $515.0 million investment in schools, buildings, hospitals, highways and technology across Nova Scotia, and a $169.2 million investment in the Halifax Convention Centre, deferred from 2016-17.

When asked how the government decides what projects receive funding, Delorey said the process includes input from the various government departments, as well as input from residents. There is a process to prioritize, he said, based on needs and regional fairness, to make sure all parts of the province receive attention.

“We’ve been working hard to get our budget back to a sustainable position and with that comes flexibility for us to make investments in programs, services, and infrastructure,” he said. “This year’s infrastructure plan actually sees an increase of somewhere between six and seven per cent over last year. That’s just under $40 million of additional money being put into infrastructure across the province.”

As for the paving schedule, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster noted paved sections on both the West Mabou Road (Little Mabou Road) and the Broad Cove Banks Road will be repaved and 5.2 km of paving is set for East Lake Ainslie, beginning about a km north of Route 252 on Route 395.

MacMaster also noted over eight km will be paved on Highway 105 between Waycobah and Blues Mills and three km of repaving is set for Trunk 4 from the intersection at Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury going past the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre towards Melville.

“Ruts have developed here from heavy truck traffic that can affect driving in wet conditions,” said MacMaster.

“There are many other areas which need road work, but the Captains River Bridge near Port Hood has about 2,000 vehicles traveling over it each day, and it is in very rough shape. Work planned for it has been pushed back to 2018 and I think that is something that should be reconsidered.”