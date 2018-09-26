Car leaves the road, strikes culvert

RIVER BOURGEOIS: The driver and lone occupant of a vehicle which went off the road last night is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

At 10:41 p.m. on September 25, Richmond District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 4 in River Bourgeois. The collision occurred between Thibeauville Road and Riverview Drive and involved a small car which left the road, struck a culvert, and came to rest in a grassy area.

The 17-year-old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was removed from the vehicle by volunteer firefighters, transported to hospital via EHS, then sent via LifeFlight for further hospital treatment in Halifax. He sustained life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002.