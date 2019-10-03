Caucus shake-up leaves MacMaster with one less portfolio

HALIFAX: The recent shake-up in the Progressive Conservative caucus means a slightly lighter plate for one local MLA.

“We’ve got a new MLA in Murray Ryan for Northside-Westmount, and he’s a certified account,” said Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who is passing the mantle of Finance critic to the new arrival. “He’s a very capable guy, and I know our leader Tim Houston thought, ‘okay, let’s throw Murray right on in.’ I think it’s a great idea.”

MacMaster said it’s good for MLAs to get experience in various portfolios, which is a great way to learn what’s needed across the province.

The local MLA still carries a significant amount of responsibilities. He’s the PC House Leader, and serves as critic for Internal Affairs and Service Nova Scotia, Energy and Mines, Gaelic Affairs, and the Election Act. He is a member of the standing committees on Internal Affairs, Assembly Matters and the House of Assembly Management Commission.

“I’ve still got plenty on my plate, so I’m okay with it,” he said. “It can be pretty busy especially if there’s a hot issue or a lot of legislation while the house is sitting, but it helps when you’ve been around for a little bit.

“It’s good to share the workload.”

With that, MacMaster serves a county that’s geographically large.

“Inverness is one of the busier constituencies because it’s so large with so many communities,” he said. “There are things that happen in Inverness that you wouldn’t see happening in the rest of the province.”

MacMaster said he’s interested in what the future holds as it relates to electoral boundaries.

“If the government introduces a bill consistent with what the independent boundary commission recommended, I’ll have the chance to welcome Port Hawkesbury back into the constituency of Inverness,” MacMaster said.