Cecil Albert Parry – St. Peters

PARRY Cecil Albert 101, St. Peters passed away January 10, 2017 at the Strait Richmond Hospital Evanston.

Born on November 1, 1915 in Radisson Saskatchewan, he was a son of the late John and Cassie (Alward) Parry.

He was a veteran of the Second World War, having served overseas. During battle in March 1945 Cecil lost a leg in a minefield in Hochwald Forest, Germany.

Cecil was a lifetime member of War Amps of Canada, Halifax Nova Scotia Branch, a lifetime member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110, L’Ardoise, serving as Past President, Secretary and Treasurer.

For 16 years Cecil was employed as an electrician for the late Anthony Sampson, he also worked for Canadian Specialty and C. P. Moore Hardware, Sydney, Nova Scotia.

He is survived by his daughters Elsie (George) Middleton, Rockdale; Judy, St. Peters; son Paul (Jeannette), Lower L’Ardoise; grandsons Glenn (Cathy) Middleton, Halifax; Eric (Cecilia) Middleton, L’Ardoise; Todd (Jennifer) Parry, Elmsdale; great grand daughters Savannah MacDonald, New Brunswick; Makayla and Madison Parry, Elmsdale; great grandson Liam Parry, Elmsdale, and great great grandson James MacDonald, New Brunswick.

Cecil was predeceased by his wife Florence Mae in 2005, sisters Gladys Cottrell, Elsie Parrott and Ruby Harding; brothers Ed and Wilfred, two grandsons Dwayne and Paul Parry in infancy.

Church Service and burial will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Strait Richmond Hospital, for the special care given to our Dad and to Home Care Services for their many years of assistance.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca