‘Ceilidh Acadien’ coming to Pomquet

ANTIGONISH: Ceilidh Acadien is a project involving Eveline Menard of Joliette (flute), Robert Deveaux of Cheticamp (fiddle), and Mary Beth Carty of Antigonish (accordion, guitar) coming together to create a cultural dialogue, mixing vocal and instrumental traditions.

They are excited to share tunes and stories at the Pomquet Fire Hall on Saturday, March 23rd at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to attend and admission is by donation.

During a research voyage that begins on the ferry to the Madeleine Islands, the three musicians will dig into archives of tunes and songs, and blend traditions of various geographical locations. Several events are being held by the trio in celebration of International Francophonie Month.

Ceilidh Acadien will also be appear at Café de chez nous in the Madelaine Islands on St. Patricks Day, at the Old Triangle Charlottetown on March 22, as well as at the Mi-Carème Centre in Chéticamp from March 25-30.

This project would not be possible without the financial help of Secrétariat du Québec of Canadian Relations and the Government of Nova Scotia, as well as organisations Les Grandes Marées des Îles-de-la-Madeleine, la Société Sainte-Croix, the Mi-Careme Interpretive Centre, the Conseil des arts de Chéticamp, Old Triangle Charlottetown, and the FÉCANE.

For more information on each event, please visit the Web site of accordionist-guitarist-singer Mary Beth Carty at: www.marybethcarty.com.