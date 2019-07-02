Home Community Celebrating 25 years in the priesthood Community Celebrating 25 years in the priesthood By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - July 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Father Duncan MacIsaac cuts his anniversary cake in Lower River on June 23. Contributed photos — On June 23 St. Francis De Sales CWL in Lower River hosted a roast beef supper, attended by 165 Parishoners at the Riverdale Community Centre, in honour of Father Duncan MacIsaac’s 25th anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood. Father MacIsaac is pictured with family and guests. Entertainers included Dawn and Margie Beaton, Rev. MacIsaac’s nieces, as well as Shelly Campbell, Edna MacDonald and Terry McNamara. Pictured are some of the Parishoners in attendance at the roast beef supper put on by the St. Frances De Sales CWL. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Canada Day around the Strait area Community Filipino pride on display Community Dr. Kevin Wamsley named interim StFX president Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation Community New name for Port Hastings museum Community Port Hawkesbury Baptist Church celebrates 50 years of ministry - Advertisement -