Celebrating 50 years of service

MONASTERY: The Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary early next month.

On August 1, the ladies auxiliary will hold a special bingo celebrating the department’s 50th anniversary. The event takes place at the Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie at 8 p.m.

The first 125 people buying books will get a door prize ticket. Approximately $3,000 worth of sponsored door prizes will be available.

“The local area has been very generous with donations,” said organizer Vernon Boudreau. “All the fire fighters will be there.”

Celebrations continue that weekend, with a dinner and awards night at the Monsignor Donnelly Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 4.

On Sunday, August 5, an open house will be held at the fire hall with a washer toss tournament, hotdogs, sausages, and a cake celebrating the big day. The event runs from 1-5 p.m., and the community is welcome to come out, said Fire Chief John Mattie.