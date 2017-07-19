Cell service in Inverness County remains a concern

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council is going to take another crack at improving cell service in the county.

“I am receiving more complaints about the lack of cell service than anything else around Margaree, especially Northeastern Margaree,” said Laurie Cranton, councillor for that area.

“I talked to MLA Allan MacMaster not recently but on a number of occasions, and he said there’s provincial money to go after there if we put in some money too. We need to look at moving this forward.”

Cranton said cell service is pretty much essential in this day and age. He said he’d like to take the lead on getting the service improved. He asked if anyone minded his contacting the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the province, through MLA MacMaster, to see if any money can be garnered to do something. No one objected.

“I agree with you 100 per cent,” said deputy warden Alfred Poirier, who was chairing the meeting due to Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie being unable to attend in person. MacQuarrie, recovering from surgery, attended the meeting by phone.

“We should get on it right away. When you have a tourist business in Cheticamp where the people have to go to the donut shop to do their work, it’s not very feasible.”

Inverness and area councillor Jim Mustard said a priority list would be helpful as there are a number of trouble spots all over the municipality. The matter could also be discussed with Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette, Mustard pointed out, as Inverness Council was planning to meet with him in the near future.

Mustard and Cranton agreed that mapping cellular and fiber optic service is important, and they presented a motion for the two councillors to approach a consultant in mapping those services. The motion passed.