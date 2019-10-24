Community Celtic Colours hosts a ‘Ceildih in the Glen’ in Glendale By Mary Hankey - October 24, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ceilidh in the Glen kicked off with East Coast Music Award Winner, Rosie MacKenzie, and harpist and singer, Dominique Dodge. The sold-out concert in Glendale was part of Celtic Colours International Festival. Photos by Mary Hankey — Gillian Boucher and Bob MacNeill recently recorded their first album, Race for the Sun which was released during Celtic Colours. The album brings together an eclectic collection of instrumental favourites and three new songs. Joanne MacIntyre took to the stage in Glendale for the first time after a car accident three months previously. Along with her four sons and sister, Rita Rankin, they treated the audience to several Gaelic tunes at the Ceilidh in the Glen concert on October 16 in Glendale. The Fretless fired up the stage, at the St. Mary of the Angels Community Hall in Glendale, with their unique and progressive traditional music. The foursome is playing an essential part in the emerging movement mainstreaming traditional Irish folk music.