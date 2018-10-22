Home Community Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 Pictured is the army of volunteers needed to make Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 a reality. Community Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photos9Zero2 Brewing Company was named the Celtic Oktoberfest Best Craft Beer for 2018. Tony Ronalds and Three Finger Shot provided some of the entertainment during Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Miller’s Seafood and Chop House won the Best Food award at Celtic Oktoberfest on October 13 with their amazing bacon-wrapped steak skewer and lobster corn dog. Hailee LeFort and Ward MacDonald also did the entertainment duties. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Dalbrae Academy’s career fair 2018 Community Port Hastings Historical Society’s 40th anniversary Community The Reporter’s annual Seniors Expo Community Show and Shine in Arichat Community Gambian human rights activist receives Coady Family Global Bursary Community Pirate Days in St. Peter’s - Advertisement -