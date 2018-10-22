Contributed photos
9Zero2 Brewing Company was named the Celtic Oktoberfest Best Craft Beer for 2018.
Tony Ronalds and Three Finger Shot provided some of the entertainment during Celtic Oktoberfest 2018 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.
Miller’s Seafood and Chop House won the Best Food award at Celtic Oktoberfest on October 13 with their amazing bacon-wrapped steak skewer and lobster corn dog.
Hailee LeFort and Ward MacDonald also did the entertainment duties.

