It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Alexander Chandler, of Grand Anse. He passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the ICU unit in the Halifax QEII Infirmary Site Hospital. Born in Inverness on March 4, 1962, he was the oldest son of Ray and the late Anne (MacPhail) Chandler. Roger grew up in River Denys, and attended Whycocomagh Consolidated School. He went on to further his education at the Port Hawkesbury Vocational School where he completed Carpentry. He continued on to grow a very successful carpentry business working out west and eventually moving back to Cape Breton where he met his wife Tanya and they fell in love. They got married on July 2, 2011 and built their dream home in Grand Anse. Roger was well known for his reputation as an excellent carpenter. He was very fond of kids and animals and loved keeping in touch with all the wonderful friends he met over the years. He also checked in on Mom and Dad on a daily basis and had a great love for Scottish music and his guitars and mandolin. He greatly enjoyed snowmobiling and getting out on his new side by side. He will mostly be remembered as being a very kind, loving person who was always thinking of others. He is survived by and will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 9 years, Tanya Matthews-Chandler; his step-children, Joel (Madison)Gionet, Matthew Marchand, Garrett Marchand; step-grandchild, Corbin Gionet; father, Raymond Chandler; sister, Patricia (Chris) MacDonnell, brother, Wayne (Wanda) Chandler; nephews, Kyle & Kirk MacDonnell and Ethan and Evan Chandler; grandmother, Ruth Chandler; mother and father- in-law, Debbie & Jimmy Phillips; brothers-in-law, Draper, Sheldon, and Gerard (Melissa) Matthews; also left to mourn are many special aunts, uncles & cousins. Roger was predeceased by his mother, Anne (MacPhail) Chandler; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Katherine (Gillis) MacPhail; paternal grandfather, Raymond Chandler; father-in-law, Charlie Matthews. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 5-8pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Whycocomagh. Funeral Service will be held from River Denys Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Thursday July 25th with Rev. Wayne MacLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Upper River Denys Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Upper River Denys Cemetery or to a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com.