The dissolution process for the Town of Mulgrave is being held up, and not for a good reason.

Following the recent regular monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council, Mayor Ralph Hadley commented on a meeting with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) regarding Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) dissolution hearings set for March 20-23.

Hadley said Guysborough representatives still oppose the dissolution of the town because of the terms set out in the letter of intent.

A previous motion from the MODG stressed that council is not opposed to Mulgrave’s dissolution in principle, but to issues like responsibility for Route 344. Guysborough is concerned that they will have to take over the 6.2 kilometres of road running through the town which requires about $8 million in upgrades.

Another point of contention for Guysborough is what warden Vernon Pitts described as “infrastructure deficiencies” such as water, sewer, and roads. He said the MODG’s numbers and those presented by the province differ “like night and day.”

Pitts said the municipality will maintain their position unless the province decides to renegotiate the letter. He said that if the UARB’s decision is favourable for Guysborough, he expects they will support the dissolution, but if not, Pitts said the MODG is prepared to fight “to the bitter end.”

It seems the province is in jeopardy of alienating an irreplaceable partner in the dissolution process, and the MODG’s opposition is justified.

The municipality should not be asked to take over and maintain a road that is actually the responsibility of the province, as it is for every other main route through communities in the district.

The province also needs to verify their numbers when it comes to other infrastructure like sewer and water. The fact that there numbers differ wildly from those compiled by Guysborough are another cause for concern.

All the province has to do is change the letter of intent to better serve not only Guysborough but the community of Mulgrave, which is undergoing a period of transition and needs all the support it can get.