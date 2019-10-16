Charges laid following cocaine seizure

PORT HAWKESBURY: A resident of the town has been charged following the seizure of cocaine at a residence earlier this month.

Charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking have been laid against 24-year-old Rebecca Jeanne MacIsaac of Port Hawkesbury. She is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 16.

On October 8, Inverness District RCMP searched a home on Trainor Drive in Port Hawkesbury. Five people inside the home were arrested without incident. Inside the home, police found a quantity of cocaine, cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.