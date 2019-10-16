Charges laid in fatal collision

BARNEY’S RIVER STATION: Pictou County RCMP charged a 19-year-old man following a fatal head-on collision that claimed the lives of two women from Antigonish.

The police investigation determined that prior to the collision, a mattress flew off the roof of a car and was lying on the roadway. The driver of the transport truck lost control due to the mattress and struck an oncoming vehicle. The two female occupants of the oncoming vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the car responsible for the mattress, Devon Michael Dewtie, was identified and arrested without incident at a home in Greenwood on October 13. He is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Dewtie appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on October 15 and was released on conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 12 in Pictou Provincial Court.

At 7:35 p.m. on October 12, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a collision on Highway 104 in Barneys River Station. Police said a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

The occupants of the car, 51-year-old Eva Sampson and her mother 74-year-old Helen Sampson, both from Antigonish, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.