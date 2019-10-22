ANTIGONISH: The RCMP laid charges following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

At 6:40 p.m. on October 20, Antigonish RCMP responded to a collision on James Street. A youth was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man from New Glasgow, was not injured while the youth was taken to hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries. Following a brief investigation, the driver was charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection.