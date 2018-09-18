Chase the Ace dispute reaches settlement

PORT HAWKESBURY: The chase is over.

An agreement has been reached on how Barbara Reddick and her nephew Tyrone MacInnis will share their $1.2 million Chase the Ace jackpot.

MacInnis will walk away with $350,000.

In July, Reddick sued MacInnis after he received his cheque for $611,319.50, half of the lottery winnings, with Reddick claiming she deserved the whole amount.

Because there were two names on the winning ticket, the chair of the Margaree Forks Chase the Ace committee wrote two cheques for half the jackpot after checking with the province’s alcohol and gaming division.

On Reddick’s statement of claim, she noted she paid for the ticket and put MacInnis’ name on the ticket for good luck, but there was no agreement to share the lottery.

“She agreed to have his name on the ticket for good luck,” Reddick’s lawyer Adam Rodgers said in July. “That’s obviously been a point of contention for some people but that in itself doesn’t create a contract.”

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed to a preservation order in late August, freezing MacInnis’ portion of the $1.2 million prize until the dispute has been settled.

After spending five hours behind closed doors in a mediation meeting on Monday, the pair came to a mutual agreement.

Rodgers said his client will receive $261,319.50 from MacInnis, leaving her with $872,639.

A joint statement read after the meeting by Rodgers and Candee McCarthy, who represented MacInnis, said their clients are satisfied with the outcome.

“The parties are pleased to announce that they have reached a resolution. They are both satisfied with the terms of the settlement,” Rodgers said. “It was reached mutually in order to avoid further court proceedings and to bring this matter to a final conclusion.

“Both parties are looking forward to putting this matter behind them, and no further media statements will be made,” McCarthy said.

Both Reddick and MacInnis declined comment.