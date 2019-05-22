The Reporter’s annual “Industrial Forecast and Review” supplement to the weekly newspaper is now available.

In the supplement, this paper speaks with the owners, operators, officials, and others involved with the major industry, employers, businesses, services, infrastructure, and suppliers in the counties of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish.

This supplement details the origins and history of each operation, the day-to-day functions, and future plans for them, accompanied by pictures, as well as ads from the local industrial and business community.

This issue never fails to elicit a lot of reaction and generates positive word-of-mouth, with many participants displaying it at their operations or while on trade missions, conventions or expos.

As is the case every year, the issue will talk with the Strait area’s largest employer, Port Hawkesbury Paper, which just released an economic outlook that is very encouraging.

Down the road in Point Tupper, NuStar Energy continues to make a name for itself while situated on the Strait of Canso, as has the growing enterprise Superport Marine, located in Port Hawkesbury.

The industrial review will then speak with other large scale employers like Nova Scotia Power Inc., as well as growing entities like the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation.

Also in Mulgrave are two enterprises which have thrived in the Strait area over the past few decades, Mulgrave Machine Works and East Coast Hydraulics.

Potential projects like the Melford Atlantic Gateway Project in Guysborough County and plans by Bear Head LNG to run the Bear Paw gas line and operate a facility in Point Tupper are fleshed out, as is the proposal from Goldboro LNG to build an impressive facility in western Guysborough County.

Also in Goldboro, Anaconda Mining told The Reporter about the great potential they see in gold mining in that part of the Strait area.

In the realm of wind energy production, the owners of local projects established by local municipalities and small companies are on board, as are companies which have set up or are planning to erect more turbines around the four counties.

As has been the case for centuries, the sea continues to contribute greatly to the local economy, and for that perspective, Clearwater Fine Foods, Royal DSM, Lobsters R’ Us, and Canso Seafoods detailed their enterprises.

Staying on the sea, the thriving Samson Enterprises Ltd. of Isle Madame also spoke with The Reporter.

Also in the supplement this year is ever expanding enterprise Authentic Seacoast Company from Guysborough, Inverness County’s long standing Glenora Distillery and the popular Cabot Golf operations in Inverness.

The supplement concludes with stories on others linked to the business and industrial sectors like the Allan J. MacEachen Memorial Airport, community transit services like Strait Area Transit and Antigonish Community Transit, as well as the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The NSCC Strait Area Campus had a big year with some important recent announcements, and The Reporter shows how interconnected this growing educational institution has become in the local economy.

For anyone unfamiliar with industry in the Strait of Canso region of Nova Scotia, this supplement will provide a quick and comprehensive education, but even for those with some knowledge of the employers and this region, this review will provide an invaluable update.

Please enjoy this year’s industrial forecast and review!