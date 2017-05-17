The Reporter’s annual “Industrial Forecast and Review” supplement to the weekly newspaper is now available.

In the supplement, this paper speaks with the owners, operators, officials, and others involved with the major industry, employers, businesses, services, infrastructure, and suppliers in the counties of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish.

This supplement details the origins and history of each operation, the day-to-day functions, and future plans for them, accompanied by pictures, as well as ads from the local industrial and business community.

This issue never fails to elicit a lot of reaction and generates positive word-of-mouth, with many participants displaying it at their operations or while on trade missions, conventions or expos.

As is the case every year, the issue will begin by talking with the Strait area’s largest employer, Port Hawkesbury Paper, which has turned the corner in diversifying the local operation.

The industrial review will then speak with other large scale employers like Nova Scotia Power Inc. and NuStar Energy, both in Point Tupper, as well as growing entities like Martin Marietta Materials Canada Ltd. and the vital entity, the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation.

Potential projects like the Melford Atlantic Gateway in Guysborough County and plans by Bear Head LNG and Pieridae LNG to operate facilities in Point Tupper and Goldboro and construct a gas line will also be updated since all are expected to have a large impact on the economy. Also expected to contribute to the economy is the large scale quarry project for eastern Guysborough County under the direction of Vulcan Materials Ltd.

In the realm of wind energy production, the owners of local projects of various sizes and scopes, including Renewable Energy Services Inc. and projects established by local municipalities are on board, as are others have set up or are planning to erect more turbines around the four counties.

From the oil and gas sector, Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline – which runs the gas line from Goldboro to Richmond County – is participating.

As has been the case for centuries, the sea continues to contribute greatly to the local economy, and for that perspective, Premium Group, Clearwater Fine Foods, Royal DSM, and Canso Seafoods detailed their enterprises. Staying on the sea, Samson Enterprises of Isle Madame spoke to us about their growing and changing business.

Also in the supplement this year is growing enterprise Authentic Seacoast Company from Guysborough and the popular Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses.

The supplement concludes with stories on others linked to the business and industrial sectors like the Port Hawkesbury Airport, local transit services, the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, and the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

For anyone unfamiliar with industry in the Strait of Canso region of Nova Scotia, this supplement will provide a quick and comprehensive education, but for those already possessing this knowledge, this review will provide an invaluable update.

Please enjoy this year’s Industrial Forecast and Review!