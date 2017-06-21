Chedabucto Curling Club looking to expand

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club is undertaking an expansion and modernization project that will see significant renovations made to the 54-year old facility. Of course, with significant renovations comes a significant price tag.

“It’s going to cost $210,000, and that’s a lot of trees to shake,” said Ray Bates, president of the club.

To cover the cost of the project, volunteers have gone about setting up a fundraising drive. The full details of the fundraiser can be found online at www.chedabuctocc.ca/renovation-update. Donations will be accepted by mail at Chedabucto Curling Club Community Activity Society, P.O. Box 107, Boylston, N.S., B0H 1G0 or by e-mail through Interac e-transfer at casdonations@outlook.com.

The expansion will involve the construction of a new wheelchair-accessible structure attached to the existing clubhouse. That addition will house a new mudroom entrance, a new change area, and two new wheelchair-accessible washrooms.

The hoped-for renovations to the existing clubhouse will involve removing the current washrooms, upgrading the facility’s electrical system, installing two new doorways, replacement of three inside doors, modernizing the kitchen and bar plus adding insulation and siding to the ice-area’s exterior walls.

Hart Carpentry and Contracting of MacPherson’s Lake has been awarded the contract to construct the expansion with work to begin within June. The completion date for the expansion is before October 2017. The Chedabucto Curling Club’s renovations will commence once its expansion is nearing its completion.

“We have a lot of commitments from members and former members,” Bates said, noting the “Hitting the Rings” feature of the fundraiser will have a donor wall erected at the club. Donors will have their names memorialized with their donation level.

Donations of $100 and under places your name in the Free Guard. A donation from $101 to $499 puts you in the 12 Foot; donations of $500 to $999 has names appear in the Eight Foot; donations of $1,000 to $9,999 earns you a place in the Four Foot. Anyone offering $10,000 or more puts them name On The Button.

“We’re hoping someone out there – maybe a government department, maybe a municipality, or maybe a very generous member or former member – will put it on the button,” he said.

The club has 211 former members who are still living and 92 current members, so there are a lot of people who have a direct interest in the club. Having said that, the club is able to host community functions as well, so even non-curlers have a reason to see the club expand and renovate.

Also, once the venue is revamped, Bates hopes even more people will consider coming out to throw some rocks.

“It’s a great social activity, and we’re hoping people can contribute in any way they can,” Bates said.