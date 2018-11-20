Home Community Christmas Holiday Bonanza in D’Escousse Community Christmas Holiday Bonanza in D’Escousse By Jake Boudrot - November 20, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Jake BoudrotThe Richmond County Early Childhood Education Association’s 19th annual Christmas Holiday Bonanza was held on November 17 at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre. The day included a crafter’s market, a visit from Santa Claus, an auction, an all-day bake table, a meal, music, and a merchandise bingo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Strait area business community marks Global Entrepreneurship Week Community Remembrance Day around the Strait area Community Haunted House in Glendale Community Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department marks 75th anniversary Community Canada Post awards fire departments, legion Community Open house at NSCC Strait Area Campus - Advertisement -