Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
The candy bar with a wide variety of treats was among the busiest stations in L’Ardoise on December 9 after the community’s Christmas parade and party.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Volunteers helped out as attendees decorated cupcakes.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Shanna Burke operated the face-painting station on the lower level of the L’Ardoise Community centre as part of the Christmas parade and party.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Characters from the film Frozen took photos with children at the L’Ardoise Christmas parade and party.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
After standing in the rain to watch the Christmas parade, hot chocolate served by volunteers was a welcome treat.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Jennifer Mombourquette joined other volunteers to distribute reindeer treats during the Christmas event in L’Ardoise on December 9.
Dana MacPhail-Touesnard
Former reporter/photographer, current freelancer Dana MacPhail-Touesnard is a wife and mother of two living in Richmond County.

