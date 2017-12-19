Home Community Christmas party in L’Ardoise A snowman, a Christmas tree and some elves were among the many volunteers who helped make the L’Ardoise Christmas parade and party a success once again. Community Christmas party in L’Ardoise By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - December 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe candy bar with a wide variety of treats was among the busiest stations in L’Ardoise on December 9 after the community’s Christmas parade and party. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardVolunteers helped out as attendees decorated cupcakes. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardShanna Burke operated the face-painting station on the lower level of the L’Ardoise Community centre as part of the Christmas parade and party. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardCharacters from the film Frozen took photos with children at the L’Ardoise Christmas parade and party. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardAfter standing in the rain to watch the Christmas parade, hot chocolate served by volunteers was a welcome treat. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardJennifer Mombourquette joined other volunteers to distribute reindeer treats during the Christmas event in L’Ardoise on December 9. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Festival of Trees in Mulgrave Community A ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community Santa Claus comes to town Community Noel Isle Madame Community INVERNESS COUNTY CARES: Emmanuel’s story Community Festival of Trees - Advertisement -