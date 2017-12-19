Community Christmas in the Strait area By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Melanie Holder Even Santa Claus made it to Blues Mills for this year’s cutting ceremony. Photo by Mary Hankey This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the Halifax Explosion. To say thank you to the city of Boston for the help they sent in the days following the disaster, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas to be displayed at the Boston Common. This year’s tree is a 53-foot white spruce donated by Bob and Marion Campbell from their property in Blues Mills. Photo by Mary HankeyBefore it was cut, a traditional Mi’kmaq smudging ceremony was performed on the tree. Photo by Mary HankeyHundreds of people of all ages were on hand to see the official cutting of this year’s tree on November 15. Photo by Mary HankeyAfter the tree was cut, volunteers demonstrated how to make “tree cookies” or decorative souvenirs made from cutting pieces of the trunk. Photo by Mary HankeyThis year’s official send-off for the tree for Boston was hosted by CTV’s Cindy Day. Photo by Mary HankeyTamarac Education Centre entered this float in the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Santa Claus Parade. Photo by Jake BoudrotSanta Claus talked with this youngster just after arriving at Noel Isle Madame at LeNoir Landing in Arichat on December 3. Photo by Jake BoudrotSanta Claus and his elves awaited the young visitors on December 3 during Noel Isle Madame at LeNoir Landing in Arichat. Photo by Jake Boudrot — Santa Claus was very popular at this year’s Christmas Holiday Bonanza in D’Escousse on November 18. Photo by Jake BoudrotThis young visitor poses with Santa Claus after giving him his Christmas list on November 18 at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre. Photo by Jake BoudrotThis youngster came away with a gift after visiting Santa Claus on November 18 in D’Escousse. Photo by Jake BoudrotDuring the Christmas Holiday Bonanza in D’Escousse, Santa Claus took visitors two-at-at-a-time when required. Photo by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm encouraged the ‘Jingle Bells’ choir following the town’s Christmas parade. Photo by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton and her little helper presented Charmaine Hankey, from the Atlantic Superstore, with the award for winning the commercial division in the town’s Festival of Trees.