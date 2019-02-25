Community Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run in L’Ardoise By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run took place in L’Ardoise on February 23. The event was hosted by the Coastal Riders ATV Association. Photos by Julia BurkeParticipants line up at the start of the Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run on February 23 in L’Ardoise. OHVs of all sizes and makes gathered for the Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run last weekend. The Coastal Riders ATV Club hosted last Saturday’s ATV Fun Run in L’Ardoise. Hosted by the Coastal Riders ATV Club, participants in the fun run were able to take part in the Chase the Ace that evening at the L’Ardoise Legion. Participants take off at the start of the Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run in L’Ardoise on February 23. Participants are pictured heading off to the beginning of the trail just before the noon time start of the Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run. ATVs started their journey on February 23 in L’Ardoise during the annual ATV Fun Run. Pictured are Louie Boudreau (left) and Stephen MacNeil at the ATV Fun Run on February 23. Louie’s Cozy Corner catered the event. Photo by Travis CarterThese participants parked their OHVs during the fun run, which was hosted by the Coastal Riders ATV Club.