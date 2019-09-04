Victor Francis Clayton

Obituary

CLAYTON Victor Francis 81, Port Hawkesbury passed away August 31, 2019, at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish. Born in Yarker, Ontario, he was the son of the late Frank Victor and Georgia Marion (Wilson) Clayton. For 30 years, Victor was employed as a fire fighter in the city of North York – Toronto, he later drove truck , throughout Canada and the United States. A lifelong lover of sports, Victor played in the CFL for the Toronto Argonauts for 5 seasons, and volunteered as a coach with the SAERC Saints Football team, he enjoyed golf and got his start as a caddie at the age of 12 and in his later life was the course marshal at the Dundee Golf Club from 1996 -2007, he was an avid hunter and fisherman along with being a gifted artist and painted and sold numerous portraits; Victor will be most remembered for his sense of humour and ability to tell jokes, a gift he loved to share. Victor had a life well lived and enjoyed every challenge he took on. He will be missed by his wife Evelyn Edna (MacRae) Clayton and her family along with his many friends. The last surviving member of his immediate family and was predeceased by his sister Louis Clayton. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury on Thursday from 6-9 pm, burial at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages of sympathy may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca