Hurricane Dorian clean up scaled back

PORT HAWKESBURY: More than a week after it hit, the cleanup of Hurricane Dorian is slowing down.

Last weekend, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office (EMO) thanked Canadian Forces members for their assistance in the recovery effort, while Nova Scotia Power (NSP) announced it was scaling back power restoration efforts.

After NSP and telecommunications companies like BellAliant and Eastlink reconnected customers last week, there were still residents without power and phone service throughout Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties a week after the storm made landfall.

Crews continued to deal with broken poles and fallen trees, which took down power lines, NSP said, noting that many of the repairs were complex. Damage includes an estimated 7,000 instances of lines broken by trees or with trees leaning on them, and 375 broken or leaning poles, the power company explained.

While NSP said a majority of customers who lost power as a result of Dorian had service restored last week, there were still complex outages that took more time and effort to restore. Some single-customer outages had an estimated restoration date for later in the week. Nova Scotia Power contacted customers who had their restoration times changed.

“We know it has been frustrating for customers to be without power,” Hutt said. “We’ve mobilized the largest storm response in our company’s history, and the crews are making steady progress despite the many challenges. We won’t stop until the job is done.”

Also, users of municipal water systems in Whycocomagh and Mabou were still without water, while advisories have been sent to users of other municipal systems in Inverness County to conserve their water.

After staying at Category 1 strength for over 24 hours before it hit on September 7, Hurricane Dorian clocked winds at 100 miles per hour in some areas, bringing along with it dramatic tidal surges and driving rain.

While school resumed for most students in the Strait area on September 11, classes were cancelled the next day due to power and water issues for students at Bayview Education Centre in Port Hood, Dalbrae Academy in Mabou, as well as Felix Marchand Education Centre in Louisdale.

Last week, Canadian Forces regular and reserve units were deployed from bases, including Port Hawkesbury, to communities around the Strait area.

Canadian Forces Lieutentant Commander Brian Owens said Nova Scotia’s EMO made a request to the federal government to approve the use of troops and the military was then be tasked by the EMO to assist.

“That request was done before Hurricane Dorian hit,” Lt. Cmdr. Owens explained. “So we were pre-prepared to be ready to assist as required.

“We had been in contact with the Emergency Measures Office off and on throughout the lead-up to the hurricane.”

From their Staking Base in Halifax, Lt. Cmdr. Owens said they supplemented the 250 Canadian Forces regulars with 174 reservists from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“They’ve been dispersed out as collective teams, with an engineering support regiment, to the different communities,” Lt. Cmdr. Owens noted last week.

The soldiers helped clear roads to allow emergency vehicles to pass and for utility companies to restore service, Owens said. Their duties were decided by the EMO, which received specific requests from municipalities, private companies and federal and provincial agencies.

“A lot of it is tree clearance, cutting down those fallen trees, removing debris off streets, pushing them off so people can safely transit,” Lt. Cmdr. Owens stated.

The force of approximately 450 soldiers included engineers, people with different skills and trades and two helicopters.

Last week, NSP had 368 power line crews, 81 forestry crews and 67 damage assessment teams dedicated to the restoration effort. This included crews from New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, Maine, and Florida. Additional resources arrived each day. In addition to help from the military, Nova Scotia Power worked with the EMO to prioritize restoration to critical infrastructure.

“I can’t say enough about the support of our public safety and emergency response partners,” Hutt said. “As well, businesses large and small in communities throughout Nova Scotia have stepped up to help ensure our crews get fed – from the staff at the Snow Queen in Antigonish and various Sobeys and Superstore locations who’ve prepared boxed lunches for crews long before sunrise, to the Debert Hospitality Centre opening up Monday night to provide crews working in the area with late, end-of-shift dinner – the support has been overwhelming. So many, many Nova Scotians are pulling together to get through this.”

In addition to those with power who welcomed friends, neighbours and family into their homes, comfort stations were set up at fire halls around the region. The volunteer departments were also instrumental in helping clear roadways and extinguishing transformer fires throughout the week.

Last Friday, a free spaghetti supper was held at the Port Hawkesbury legion for all those dealing with the fall-out from the hurricane.

More food headed to food banks across the province to help support Nova Scotians experiencing food insecurity in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, thanks to a $50,000 donation to Feed Nova Scotia from NSP and parent company Emera.

The charity received the donation on Sunday and arranged to purchase a special order of food to supplement what they would normally distribute to food banks with their regular deliveries.

“When life’s circumstances remove all choices, food banks become an indispensable lifeline for support,” said Nick Jennery, executive director at Feed Nova Scotia. “This donation will help ensure the reliability of that support in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.”

Both organizations recognize the huge impact this storm has had on vulnerable Nova Scotians, and hope that additional food support will help ease some of the financial burden for those who are experiencing food insecurity. For NSP, the donation comes with special meaning.

“The last eight days have been monumental in so many ways,” said Hutt. “Our crews have been working non-stop to restore power amidst unprecedented storm damage, and through it all we’ve seen a huge outpouring of support from the community. Together with our parent company, Emera, we’re dedicating this donation to our many partners, businesses and customers who’ve shown such incredible kindness. Every thank you, every honk, every wave, every smile—your heartfelt gestures and words of encouragement made all the difference.”

Jennery feels that kind of goodness is simply in the DNA of Nova Scotians.

“Nova Scotians help one another. We see it time and time again, and we’re so incredibly grateful.”

Jennery said some food banks have seen increased demand over the last few days, and others will no doubt experience the same scenario in the coming weeks when they open their doors for the first time since the storm hit.