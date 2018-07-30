DUNDEE: The Dundee/Moosehead Summer Send-Off in support of L’Arche Cape Breton will take place on August 30 at the Dundee Resort and Golf Club.

The event is a great opportunity to assist L’Arche Cape Breton in its effort to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability or disability, has the chance to reveal their gifts and to make a meaningful contribution to society.

The event includes 18 holes of golf (cart included), a first-tee gift, a steak dinner and prizes after the round. There will be a wing night and a live auction the night before with all proceeds going to L’Arche Cape Breton. Entertainment during the wing night/auction will be provided by well-known entertainer, Andre Pettipas. The live auction will feature many beautiful and valuable items with all proceeds in support of the L’Arche day programs.

Teams with a valid Golf Canada handicap are invited to register by calling Tournament Director Nathan Hayes before August 6 at 902-345-0420. Dundee members pay the low cost of only $69.95 plus HST per player, and non-members pay only $99.95 plus HST per player.

“It’s a two-person scramble with a shotgun start,” Hayes said, noting that some great prizes are up for grabs including a trip for two to catch a Seadogs’ game in October. The trip is valued at $1,500. Another great prize will be a tour of the Moosehead Brewery with a tasting session.

“We’re going to have upwards of 15 people here from L’Arche working,” Hayes said. “It’ll be great. We met with them a couple of weeks ago, and it’s up to them to fundraise. This is an opportunity to showcase the beautiful course we have here, and to give back to a worthy cause.”

Josie MacEachern, Development Coordinator at L’Arche, said having the tournament in support of her group is great, but having L’Arche members able to visit the course itself is better still.

“We’ll be able to share the message of L’Arche with people who might never have heard of the unique model of support L’Arche offers,” she said. “I’ve been with L’Arche for 15 years now, and I always wanted to have a golf tournament in support of L’Arche, but it’s not something that came our way. I feel very fortunate.”

L’Arche Cape Breton was founded in 1983 when Tom and Anne Gunn invited Janet Moore to come and live with their family. Today, L’Arche is a community of approximately 80 people. They have six homes where 25 core members (people with intellectual disabilities) live with assistants, an apartment, a chapel, a house of welcome and retreat, an organic garden program, art and crafts studio, two used clothing stores, a café and bakery and a summer program for youth with intellectual disabilities.

L’Arche Cape Breton is incorporated as a charitable society and is licensed by the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services and depends heavily upon charitable donations to support community members in the work programs.